MEREDITH — In observance of National Assisted Living Week, the Golden View community has planned a series of events from Sunday, Sept. 8- Saturday, Sept. 14, to celebrate and bring together residents, their families, and members of the public.
To celebrate this year's theme, A Spark of Creativity, with the Lakes Region community, Golden View will host a Grandparents Day ice cream social on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. The social is free and open to all grandparents.
Other activities free and open to the public during the week are:
- Monday, Sept. 9, at 2:30 p.m. - Music & Comedy of Red Gallagher
- Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 2:30 p.m. - Balladeer and Storyteller Jim Barnes
- Thursday, Sept. 12, at 2:30 p.m. - "Love Songs & Melodies" starring Sueanne Thayer
- Friday, Sept. 13 at 2:30 p.m. - "Music From the Great American Songbook" starring Ronnie Chase
National Assisted Living Week was created by the National Center for Assisted Living in 1995 to recognize the role of assisted living in caring for America's seniors and individuals with disabilities.
For more information, visit www.nalw.org. For more information about Golden View, visit www.GoldenView.org, or call 603-279-8111.
