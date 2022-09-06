MEREDITH — In observance of National Assisted Living Week, the Golden View community, winner of the lakes region’s best assisted living four years running, has planned a series of events from Sunday, Sept. 11 through Saturday, Sept. 17 to celebrate this year’s theme “Joyful Moments” and bring together residents, their families, and Golden View staff.

“This year’s National Assisted Living Week allows us to celebrate and create new, special memories together,” said Golden View’s Assisted Living Administrator Lauren White. “Our residents are like family to our staff. We wanted to make sure staff and residents had opportunities this week to spend time together having fun. As part of our National Assisted Living Week celebration, we have scheduled a resident and staff luncheon and a resident and staff ice cream social, which everyone is very excited about.”

