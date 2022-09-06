MEREDITH — In observance of National Assisted Living Week, the Golden View community, winner of the lakes region’s best assisted living four years running, has planned a series of events from Sunday, Sept. 11 through Saturday, Sept. 17 to celebrate this year’s theme “Joyful Moments” and bring together residents, their families, and Golden View staff.
“This year’s National Assisted Living Week allows us to celebrate and create new, special memories together,” said Golden View’s Assisted Living Administrator Lauren White. “Our residents are like family to our staff. We wanted to make sure staff and residents had opportunities this week to spend time together having fun. As part of our National Assisted Living Week celebration, we have scheduled a resident and staff luncheon and a resident and staff ice cream social, which everyone is very excited about.”
Other activities during this special week include making handprint t-shirts, drinking milkshakes in honor of National Chocolate Milkshake Day, van rides, cupcake decorating, international cooking, music by Ronnie Chase, a bingo tournament, and a Bermuda Rum Swizzle party.
National Assisted Living Week was created by the National Center for Assisted Living in 1995 to recognize the role of assisted living in caring for America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities. The annual observance inspires assisted living communities around the country to offer a variety of events and activities to celebrate the individuals they serve, as well as to help educate members of the public about this distinct aspect of long-term care. For more information about National Assisted Living Week, please visit www.nalw.org.
