“This is a space outside the museum that honors not just WWII veterans, but all who served,” he said.
On Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m., Wright Museum will host a dedication ceremony for the garden, enhanced with additional plantings and a state, national and Missing in Action flag. These improvements were made possible by a $4,000 investment by Meredith Village Savings Bank in March.
“We are honored to be part of this beautiful community space, one that commemorates the efforts of Americans to which we all owe tremendous gratitude,” said Robyn Masteller, regional vice president, MVSB Wolfeboro office.
In 2018, MVSB also provided funding to plant shrubbery and flowers.
According to Culver, access to the Remembrance Garden will be free and open to the public. “We want this space to be seen as a place of gathering and reflection,” he said.
Masteller agreed and added, “The project enhances our community and provides value to our residents and visitors alike. We are thrilled to support the Remembrance Garden.”
To learn more, visit wrightmuseum.org.
