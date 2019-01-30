LACONIA — WinnAero will provide a series of teacher workshops for their professional development. The next teacher series is scheduled for March. These hands-on workshops, taught by veteran teacher and aerospace educator Dan Caron, will provide science and technology teachers information and skills they can use in their classrooms to teach STEM subjects related to aerospace. Caron will be assisted in this by Karen Mitchell, president of WinnAero, and herself a science teacher.
“Our purpose is to provide classroom teachers with additional information and experiences to reinforce the teaching of science, technology, engineering and math principles as they apply to flight,” said Caron. The workshops, which can be taken individually or in total, are Rockets on March 2, the Space Environment on March 16, and Spacecraft on March 30.
Participating teachers will perform the hands-on classroom work that they will eventually teach their own students. They will also discover grant opportunities that will help them implement the instruction in their own classrooms. The workshops, while written for middle school teachers, can easily be adapted by elementary and high school teachers for their students. Caron will show workshop participants how to adapt each presentation. All sessions will begin at 8:30 a.m., conclude by 3:30 p.m., and are held in the Terminal Conference Room at the Laconia Airport. Light refreshments and lunch will be served.
Educational materials are provided by the Aerospace Education Center of the Civil Air Patrol. Grants from the AIAA, the Air Force Association and the Wolf Aviation Fund enabled Caron to develop each session. Cost of each session is $75 for non-Civil Air Patrol members, and $40 for CAP teacher members. As a bonus, non-CAP teacher members will have $35 of their initial $75 payment applied to CAP membership, which will entitle them to attend future workshops at the discounted $40 rate. WinnAero will provide all participants with a Certificate of Completion which may be used for professional development purposes.
To register, contact Dan Caron at dwcaron@hotmail.com. To learn more about WinnAero, visit www.winnaero.org.
