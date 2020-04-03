DURHAM — In an effort to support healthcare facilities in surrounding communities and neighboring states, the University of the New Hampshire has dedicated 3D printers, usually used as teaching tools, to help make medical parts as well as prepared its recreation facility to serve as a potential overflow space for hospitals focusing on care for COVID-19 patients.
The 3D printers are being used to manufacture plastic headbands for medical face shields worn by healthcare workers. Over a dozen 3D printers have already made more than 300 of the essential headbands that go around the forehead and hold the clear plastic face shield in place.
“In the midst of all that is going on, it feels very positive to be able to use our resources to help make something that is desperately needed and will aid the doctors and nurses on the front lines treating patients with the coronavirus,” said Shawn Banker, director of the UNH University Instrumentation Center.
As students, faculty and researchers are working remotely, many 3D printers were moved to home offices and garages to help with the cause. At present, 15 printers are being operated by eight UNH staff as well as one UNH alum to actively make parts. They are producing 40-50 headbands daiy with the hope of increasing that number with more printers.
The UNH printing effort is coordinated through the University Instrumentation Center which responded to a request from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine. A team at the shipyard, which is also printing 3D parts, is attaching the headbands to shields and distributing the assembled masks to seacoast area hospitals and medical facilities in New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts, and the Town of Kittery.
UNH’s Hamel Recreation Center has been converted to help with medical needs and used as a potential overflow and quarantine facility in preparation for an anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases. At the request of Gov. Chris Sununu and New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, and in partnership with the New Hampshire National Guard, the gym at the center was transformed to accommodate 250 patients. The space will be used for patients who have been treated at a local hospital but need more recovery time before going home, freeing up hospital beds. UNH is also offering drive-thru dining to provide meals to those on campus.
UNH has donated more than 45,000 pairs of gloves, nearly 11,000 surgical masks, 216 protective gowns, 4,800 N-95 respirators and 38 Tyvek suits to health care facilities. Laboratory equipment is available to medical personnel as they work to combat the virus, particularly with regard to ramping up the state's testing capacity.
Some of the raw materials used for the 3D printer operating in the UNHInnovation Makerspace were purchased with a donation from the Patten Family Foundation.
