Makers Mill

Community members learning about the program offerings at Makers Mill during a tour. Tours are open to the public every Friday and the first Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. Visit the website to register makersmill.org. (Courtesy photo/Makers Mill)

WOLFEBORO — The best way to learn about Makers Mill, our county’s first dedicated community makerspace and vocation hub, is to see it for yourself. Tours are open to the public every Friday and the first Saturday of the month at 10 a.m.

The event begins with a brief presentation by Executive Director Josh Arnold, sharing the history of the nonprofit, formerly known as G.A.L.A., the story of how G.A.L.A. became Makers Mill, and a slideshow of the last three years from the community-led visioning process through major renovations.

