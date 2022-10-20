Community members learning about the program offerings at Makers Mill during a tour. Tours are open to the public every Friday and the first Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. Visit the website to register makersmill.org. (Courtesy photo/Makers Mill)
WOLFEBORO — The best way to learn about Makers Mill, our county’s first dedicated community makerspace and vocation hub, is to see it for yourself. Tours are open to the public every Friday and the first Saturday of the month at 10 a.m.
The event begins with a brief presentation by Executive Director Josh Arnold, sharing the history of the nonprofit, formerly known as G.A.L.A., the story of how G.A.L.A. became Makers Mill, and a slideshow of the last three years from the community-led visioning process through major renovations.
By 10:30 a.m. attendees begin the physical tour, starting with the first floor metalsmithing and jewelry shop, electronic and robotics studio, metal and machine shop, woodshop, flex room, and then making their way upstairs to the computer and “fab lab,” conference room, fine arts, fiber arts and mixed media studio space. The tour concludes with plenty of time for questions and answers, as well as a pitch about ways to become involved.
Now is your chance to have a peek inside the newly renovated building at 23 Bay St. If the last time you were in the building was when it was Wolfeboro Power Equipment, you are in for quite the surprise.
You don’t actually have to wait for a tour to participate in the many educational offerings already available. Workshops and classes are on the calendar with more and more being added by the day. Classes and workshops are all open to the public. A certified career coach is onsite every Wednesday, with available 50-minute sessions from noon to 4 p.m.
There are many ways to participate in Makers Mill: as a member, a class attendee, an instructor or a volunteer. It is open to all levels of makers: students, hobbyists and professionals; providing a place where people feed off one another’s interests, curiosity, enthusiasm, ideas, feedback, and projects; and facilitating collaboration, mentorship, and learning exchanges. If you don’t know where to begin, start with a tour and take it from there. Registration for tours is requested at makersmill.org/events.
Makers Mill is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization (formerally known as G.A.L.A.). Inquiries can be directed to info@makersmill.org or 603-569-1500.
