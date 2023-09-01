LLQG members

From left, LLQG members Lindalee Lambert, Mary Lorimor, Mary Morgan along with The Ledges resident Julie Cole and property manager Lynn Bernier. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — As part of its charitable donations, the Ladies of the Lakes Quilters’ Guild have been busy making placemats. Board members Lindalee Lambert, Mary Morgan and Mary Lorimar present The Ledges resident Julie Cole with a placemat to brighten up her table. An additional 48 placemats, one for each resident, were given to The Ledges Property Manager, Lynn Vernier.

The placemats were made with donated fabric, constructed from kits and assembled at LLQG’s regular “sit and sew” on the second Wednesday of the month. There was something for everyone to do — sew, press and hand-sew bindings. Last year, LLQG made and donated over 300 placemats to Meal on Wheels recipients. And, as always, the Guild is continuing to make quilts to donate to David’s House, Carroll County Advocacy and other local charities.

