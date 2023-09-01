WOLFEBORO — As part of its charitable donations, the Ladies of the Lakes Quilters’ Guild have been busy making placemats. Board members Lindalee Lambert, Mary Morgan and Mary Lorimar present The Ledges resident Julie Cole with a placemat to brighten up her table. An additional 48 placemats, one for each resident, were given to The Ledges Property Manager, Lynn Vernier.
The placemats were made with donated fabric, constructed from kits and assembled at LLQG’s regular “sit and sew” on the second Wednesday of the month. There was something for everyone to do — sew, press and hand-sew bindings. Last year, LLQG made and donated over 300 placemats to Meal on Wheels recipients. And, as always, the Guild is continuing to make quilts to donate to David’s House, Carroll County Advocacy and other local charities.
LLQG hopes that you were able to check out the displays through the summer in Wolfeboro at the Quilts of Valor presentation at the Town Hall, the Quilt Exhibit and Sale at All Saints Episcopal Church and “We all fit together” blocks at the Wolfeboro Library.
“We all fit together” was a challenge open to all members. The participants were given templates in the shape of a puzzle piece and were tasked with making a quilt block of any kind and then cut it into the puzzle piece shape. The block was to illustrate something that the creator is passionate about. Next step: the coordinators will hand-sew the blocks together to form a completed puzzle. Members are very excited to see the finished work. One lucky participant will win the quilt.
In September, LLQG will be swearing in a new board at their annual meeting at Camp Calumet, October will see a retreat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.