LACONIA — Access to light and electricity is empowering. Environmentalists want to rapidly drive down carbon emissions, but also help meet rising global electricity demand. Leading philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates are looking for a solution to meet global electricity demands for 9 billion people in a zero carbon world by 2050.
Join Taylor Community Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 1 p.m. in the Woodside Theater for a video presentation of the 18-minute TED Talk "Innovating to Zero."
Visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
