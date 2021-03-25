LACONIA — Over the next few months, the Belknap Economic Development Council and three partner regional development corporations will be allocating more than $200,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 grant funding to small businesses negatively impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.
The Community Development Block Grant — CARES Act Funds Program, administered by the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority is for low- to moderate-income microenterprises and start-ups to offset costs associated with preparing for, responding to, or recovering from COVID-19.
“We are pleased to partner with the CDFA and our partners to provide this much needed financial support to our small business community,” said Justin Slattery, Belknap EDC’s executive director. “The need this year has been extraordinary and we’re grateful for this collaboration to help more small business clients than ever before.”
Qualifying businesses may receive up to $2,500 in direct grant funding for equipment costs, operational expenses, working capital, and minor construction or modification projects. A qualifying business must be classified as a for-profit entity with five or fewer employees, be in current operation or in start-up mode, be located within Belknap County and meet specific income requirements.
“Many small businesses have been hard hit by the Coronavirus pandemic,” noted Slattery. “By providing direct grant support, we are pleased to support our small business community.”
More details can be found at belknapedc.org.
