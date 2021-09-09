LACONIA — Altrusa International of Laconia and Happy Cow Ice Cream will host a scholarship fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. With every purchase that day, Happy Cow will donate a portion of proceeds to help fund Altrusa's various educational scholarships.
Altrusans will also be there hosting a free book exchange and a bookmark making station for kids. Books for children will be accepted and available to take home for free.
Visit altrusalaconianh.org for more information and for a scholarship application.
Happy Cow Ice Cream Shop is located at 385 Union Ave.
