LACONIA — The New Hampshire based satellite servicing startup, Rogue Space Systems Corp., recently announced its support for STEM education for youth by partnering with the local non-profit STEM-group, WinnAero. The joint venture will offer professional development workshops for teachers in critical aerospace educational components starting in May. “Not only will Rogue Space Systems host these workshops in their facility in downtown Laconia, they are funding the first workshop tuition for teachers who apply” said WinnAero Education Director, Dan Caron.
Caron went on to say that the generous offer from Rogue to sponsor the Rockets Workshop on May 10 will include free registration for teachers as well as a complimentary one year membership in the curriculum provider, the Civil Air Patrol Aerospace Education Program. This membership opens the door for teachers to apply for STEM grants as well as access to a wealth of teaching materials. “We are very pleased to be able to partner with WinnAero and offer this first workshop for area teachers” said Jeromy Grimmett, CEO of Rogue Space Systems. Grimmett added that “Rogue is committed to inspiring the next generation and supporting STEM education for youth is critical to Rogue and the future of space exploration. We look forward to expanding the partnership as we grow. From our equity crowdfunding offering on TruCrowd to our partnership with WinnAero, our company is all about building a community. Rogue’s hope is that this will begin to lay the groundwork for space education in the New Hampshire Lakes Region where we look to develop a feeder program that can support our long-term employment and growth strategies in the coming years.”
Subsequent teacher workshops are The Space Environment (May 18), Space Activities for Grades K-5 (May 26) and Spacecraft (June 3).
Registration for any of the workshops after Rockets is the responsibility of the attendee; costs are $40 per workshop which includes all materials, lunch and snacks. Workshop participants will actually do all the “hands on” activities of the day just as their own students would. All sessions are “stand alone” and teachers can decide how many sessions they wish to attend.
The workshops will be held at Rogue Space Systems located at 84 Union Avenue in downtown Laconia. Check-in for each session is 8:30 a.m. with adjournment at 3:30 p.m. For workshop course descriptions and further details about the non-profit group, WinnAero, visit www.winnaero.org. For more information about Rogue Systems, please visit https://rogue.space.
