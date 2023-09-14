The volunteer carpenters have been busy at the Wetlands Walk. Many other simpler tasks there and at the pollinator gardens await volunteers on Sept. 22 and 23. From left, Dave LeClair, Tom Meierjurgen, Andrew Olney, all from Gilford. (Courtesy photo)
GILFORD — The Wetlands Walk boardwalk and pollinator gardens at Gunstock are getting ready for fall. On Friday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m. to noon, United Way and volunteers for the Day of Caring will assist with maintenance. If you can participate for the three hours, preregister by Sept. 19, either by sending an email to bccdvolunteer@gmail or at graniteuw.org, then select volunteer, select Central NH, select Wetlands Walk and Pollinator Gardens. Sept. 22 will include volunteer recognition, pizza and T-shirts. Preparations will continue on Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, BCCD supplies water and snacks.
To see the boardwalk area go to gunstock.com/community and select the Belknap County Conservation District. Tasks include: sweeping the boardwalk; adding woodfiller; priming and painting the bumper for the visually impaired; installing Buy a Board plaques; removing invasive weeds; removing moss and lichen from boardwalk and trail crossings. The pollinator gardens need weeding and trimming for winter.
Students under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them. Community Service Certificates are available. Just follow the volunteer signs. To visit any time, walk one-quarter mile from the parking lot just off Route 11A. For more information, call the Belknap County Conservation District office at 603-527-5880 or Jan, volunteer, at 603-707-9760.
