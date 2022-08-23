MEREDITH — The Community Garden Club of Meredith was founded in 1951 and has promoted horticultural education civic beautification and conservation since then. The Weed and Feed Committee has provided the town of Meredith with volunteers who plant and tend garden areas in and around Meredith. As you enjoy walking in our lovely community, take the time to notice and appreciate the hard work of our members at the Meredith Community Center Flagpole and upper gardens, the town hall plantings, the corner garden at the Meredith Historical Society, the Courtyard on Main, the triangles at Pleasant and Plymouth streets, the Greater Meredith Chamber of Commerce and in
partnership with GMP, the planters at Town Docks and the window boxes adorning the bridge on Route 3.
In honor of Meredith’s 250th celebration more than 2600+ daffodils were planted creating a salute to spring.
The July and August meetings found the members “On the Road Again.” In July, they went to Wentworth to enjoy a special tour of Shin-Boku Nursery featuring Japanese
Garden trees, Specimen Garden trees, Japanese gardens and garden statuary.
Nationally recognized gardener extraordinaire, Palmer Kolb, led the group on a tour of the gardens and shared his horticultural journey.
In August, the group travelled to Apple Hill Farm in Concord for a personal guided wagon tour of the orchards and flower gardens. They enjoyed Diane and Chuck Souther’s story of their unique enterprise
guided by these two passionate farmers. Governor Lynch named them “Farmers of the Year” during his tenure.
If you are a gardener, or would like to learn about gardening and horticulture, this is the
group for you. Visit the club website at meredithgardenclub.org for up-to-date information on upcoming programs planned.
