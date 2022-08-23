Community Garden Club of Meredith

Palmer Kolb, Shin-Boku Nursey, Wentworth, and members of the Community Garden Club of Meredith. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — The Community Garden Club of Meredith was founded in 1951 and has promoted horticultural education civic beautification and conservation since then. The Weed and Feed Committee has provided the town of Meredith with volunteers who plant and tend garden areas in and around Meredith. As you enjoy walking in our lovely community, take the time to notice and appreciate the hard work of our members at the Meredith Community Center Flagpole and upper gardens, the town hall plantings, the corner garden at the Meredith Historical Society, the Courtyard on Main, the triangles at Pleasant and Plymouth streets, the Greater Meredith Chamber of Commerce and in

partnership with GMP, the planters at Town Docks and the window boxes adorning the bridge on Route 3.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.