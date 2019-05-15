PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University and the Raymond Burton Legacy Fund recently recognized former Senator Kelly Ayotte and former Governor John Lynch at an event honoring the legacies of Raymond S. "Ray" Burton, PSU alumnus class of 1962 and long-serving member of the New Hampshire Executive Council, and Robert Frost, one of the nation’s poet laureates, who taught at PSU in the early 1900s.
Sen. Ayotte received the 2019 Robert Frost Contemporary American Award, and both Sen. Ayotte and Gov. Lynch received the 2019 Raymond Burton Public Service Award at the annual event benefitting student scholarships.
The Robert Frost Contemporary American Award recognizes individuals whose service to the people of northern New England best exemplifies Frost’s values of individuality, hard work, humanitarianism and devotion. Frost taught in PSU’s historic Rounds Hall and lived on campus from 1911-1912.
Donors created the Raymond Burton Public Service Award in memory of Burton, a former school teacher and principal, and long-serving member of New Hampshire’s Executive Council who represented the North Country.
“We are honored to recognize Sen. Kelly Ayotte with both the Robert Frost Contemporary American Award and the Raymond Burton Public Service Award, and to also recognize Gov. John Lynch with the Raymond Burton Public Service Award,” said Paula Lee Hobson, vice president of university advancement at PSU. “Both have dedicated much of their lives to serving the people of New Hampshire, and have made significant contributions to help our state become a wonderful place. We truly appreciate their efforts and their passion for New Hampshire.”
Gov. Lynch was the 2013 recipient of PSU’s Robert Frost Contemporary American Award.
For more information about Plymouth State University, visit www.plymouth.edu.
