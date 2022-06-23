PLYMOUTH — The following students have been named to the Plymouth State University dean's list for the spring 2022 semester:
Eliza Beaudoin of Meredith; Emily Elliott-Lucas of Belmont; Jesse Fredette of Tilton; Liam Tremblay of Plymouth; Jordan Witham of Gilford; Taryn Fountain of Gilford; Juan Perez of Meredith; Jason Keysar of Meredith; Joshua Chandler of Laconia; Owen Day of Gilford; Derek deSousa of Tilton; Alora Bergethon of Center Barnstead; Carly Catty of Tilton; Meagan Clayton of Meredith; Mollie Durand of Meredith; Meghan Hogg of Laconia; Jacquelyn Jaran of Gilford; Casey Lang of Tilton; Sean Mariano of Meredith; Maximiliano Nordhausen of Plymouth; Kaelan O'Connor of Gilford; Alyssa Riess of Plymouth; Jessica Woodaman of Meredith; Sumaj Billin of Plymouth; Thomas Bullimore of Gilmanton; Isabelle Cutter-Cannuli of Laconia; Nicholas Durbano of Plymouth; Olivia Salesky of Gilford; Dani Marsh of Plymouth; and Elijah Swanson of Meredith.
