CENTER HARBOR — Book requests are now available for after-hours pickup at the Nichols Memorial Library.
Books and bags not picked up during the library's regular hours of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. will be placed in a storage bin on the porch. Patrons can pick up materials after hours or on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Patrons are asked to exercise book drop etiquette and only take things marked with their name.
The library is also taking requests for copying, scanning and faxing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.