MOULTONBOROUGH — Olivia Conway, director of development and marketing at the Circle Program joined the Moultonborough Women’s Club at the October meeting. Located in Plymouth, the Circle Program’s purpose is to “empower girls, helping them become confident, fearless, and strong women with a voice and vision to make an impact in their communities, showing them that there are truly no limits to what they can achieve or who they want to be in life.” By involving the girls in summer camps, activities during the school year and by pairing them with a volunteer mentor, they have succeeded in making a difference in the lives of these girls. Several of these young women have come full circle and are now mentoring the younger girls, giving back what they have learned. Thank you, Olivia, for sharing the program’s mission to serve girls locally a safe and caring environment with acceptance and reinforcement enabling them to grow into the future. Currently there are 64 participants ages 9-18. Olivia was asked if they would bring back the “Circle Trot” fundraising walk, stay tuned for more information! www.circleprogram.org.
October’s meeting marked the first time the club has returned to the Moultonborough Function Hall. A total of 61 women attended the meeting, 58 members, one new member and two guests.
The Moultonborough Women’s Club meets at 11:30 a.m. on the first Monday of the month October through May at the Moultonborough Function Hall (former Lions Club.)
