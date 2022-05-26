TILTON — The Tilton Northfield United Methodist Church, 440 W Main St., will begin its first new monthly Sunday evening music and worship service on Pentacost, June 5 at 6 p.m., featuring the uniquely talented and gifted Guydell
This is the beginning of his long awaited coming out to the public. He's also referred to as the "Human Original Music Jukebox" for his over 48 CDs of original songs and instrumentals, that he uses as his band to sing and perform on keyboards and drums.
