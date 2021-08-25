CANTERBURY — This Sunday, August 29, Mink Hills Band will be performing on the Meeting House Green. The Mink Hills Band is a five-member, NH-based acoustic band whose music includes bluegrass, swing, and folk, as well as original compositions. They have been performing together throughout northern New England for more than twenty years.
Concerts are from 4 to 5 p.m. All concerts will be held on the iconic Meeting House Green, where there is always a beautiful view and a cool summer breeze. Bring a picnic, bring a chair, and enjoy a series of concerts on the green.
All concerts are subject to cancelation due to inclement weather, but there will be a rain location. Concert cancelations will be updated on www.shakers.org the morning of each performance date.
Visit www.shakers.org for more information and to learn about more upcoming events. Email: info@shakers.org for any questions, or call 603-783-9511 x 205.
Thank you to the New England Foundation for the Arts, CCA Global Partners, New Hampshire Dance Collaborative, and Kathleen Belko for generously sponsoring the Music on the Meeting House Green concert series.
Canterbury Shaker is located at 288 Shaker Road in Canterbury, just south of Laconia and north of Concord, NH. For more information, visit www.shakers.org, or call 603-783-9511 x 205.
