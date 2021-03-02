MEREDITH — The League of NH Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will host an exhibit of butter dishes during the month of March.
The first known butter dish was created by cutlery and hollowware company Simpson, Hall, Miller & Co. around 1880. Before refrigeration many butter dishes had a little chamber to store ice chips in order to keep them cool. Other variants, one notable type called a French butter dish, contained a base full of water instead of ice that surrounded an airtight cup which held the butter. Because of refrigerators, most butter dishes now function simply to protect butter and serve as a nice addition to tableware.
Participating League juried artists have hand-crafted butter dishes specifically for this exhibit, “Pass the Butter.” You will find a variety of these one-of-a-kind pieces available to purchase here in the Meredith Fine Craft Gallery.
To inquire about the exhibit, call us at 603-279-7920, visit our website at http://meredith.nhcrafts.org/, or stop into the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, NH.
