TILTON — Acadia Rogers will lead a workshop series, “Painting Animals in Oils,” beginning on Tuesday, Jan, 7, and running until Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Lakes Region Art Association.
Rogers is an award-winning artist who has taught for the past 15 years. She will cover everything from animal anatomy to form and perspective, how to improve drawing skills, color mixing, matching, and values, and how to use layers to build dimension. She also will discuss what materials are necessary and where to buy them at the best prices, plus give tips on choosing reference materials.
Side-by-side easel time with Rogers also includes group critiques and, at the conclusion of the course, students’ works are posted on her website and social media.
The eight-week course is limited to 10 students. Contact Rogers at AcaciaRogers.wix.com/fineart or 603-965-5551.
The Lakes Region Art Association and Gallery is located in Suite 132 at the Tanger Outlet Mall, 120 Laconia Road, Tilton. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For membership information, inquire within.
