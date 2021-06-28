LACONIA — The following students earned a spot on the 2021 honor roll list for quarter four at Laconia High School:
Honors with Distinction:
Bryce Baird, Renee Bergeron, Andrej Bright, Uziah Bright, Madison Brooks, Megan Cathcart, Perrin Drolet, Caitlin Dunleavy, Anya Fallon, Austin Hanscom, Ashley Herrera, Kathryn Hodge, Avienda Joslin, Bailee Laramie, Lacey Linkkila, Gloria Lodiong, Hannah Lowell, Alyssa Malone, Jacob Mello, Marko Mlinar, Elizabeth Muller, Ryan Poliquin, Brody Rollins, Senka Sevegjarto, James Stafford, Anita Wentworth, Ava Whitton, Carrigain Williams
High Honors:
Gabe Alexander, Brendan Allen, Ashlynn Baron, Kathleen Carmignani, Maya Clark, Benjamin Cone, Collin Corneau, Justin Cox, Kaleb Daigneault, Dylan Dickey, Audrey Dunleavy, Aidan Eldridge, Haley Greenwood, Sierra Halligan, Taylor Hanson, Camden Harriman, James Horan, Amelia Hoyt, Rowan Jones, Amber Knox, Nerma Krupic, Emma LaDuke, Summer LaFlamme, Ava May, Aiden McNeil, Sullivan Mousseau, Phoenix Norwood, Adam Paiva, Savannah Patalano, Alex Richardson, Angela Robinson, Evan Rollins, Angel Ross, Evelyn Smith, Myranda St. Onge, Evan Steinbach, Allyssa Stone, Natalie Stottlar, Carson Tucker, Lydia Tucker, Katie Westcott, Ryan Whitton, Cameron Whitty, Kayla Woglom
Honors:
Taqwa AbdAllah, Zaria Ainsworth, Katharine Allen, Sarah Ancora, Timothy Ausevich, Kyle Ayers, Rachel Azotea, Lucas Beane, Keaton Beck, Ryan Benzevich, Keira Boudreau, Levi Bourn, Rileigh Boyle, Cole Bridges, Tyler Bridges, Gianna Brignano, Jenna Carmignani, Rodney Cleveland, De’Mornay Cooper, Cassidy Copp, Joielynn Corson, Isabella Daly, Cierra Dame, Mya Dame, Nyla Dame, Logan Dee, Nikita Desrosiers, Kaden Dolloff, Maximillian Dufault, Norah Dunleavy, Ashlynn Dunn, Chloe Elliott, Kiara Ellsworth, Sean Engelsen, Felicity Faller, Abigail Faris, Jaylynn Fleury, Emily Gagnon, Jillian Gagnon, Hunter Gibbs, Jillian Goyette, Mackenzie Greenwood, Kimberly Griffin, Shayleah Gunning-Lavoie, Alexis Guyotte, Amanda Hanssen, Jahir Herrera, Arianna Horne, Devon Howe, Elijah Howland, Alexa Jennings, Kurtis Jobin, Arianna Jones-Douthart, Carolyn Keenan, Sutherland Keene, Joshua Kelleher, McKenzie Kelley, Madison Knott-Zackowski, Lexus LaFoe, David Lagor, Isabel Laramie, Logan Lewis, Selia Michalewicz, Gage Mitchell, Sameul Mize, Madison Monier, Finnian Mousseau, Jacklynn Murgatroy, Cameron Neary, Chloe Nedeau, Javon Oravetz, Patrick O’Reilly, Dredan Perrino, Aliyah Perry, Shia Rankin, Haley Richter, Galven Rivera, Mason Roy, Jade Sawyer, Megan Thammavongsa, Ella Tryon, Riley Vachon, Reid Vaillancourt, Jennah Valovanie, Eclipse Warren, Courtney Weatherbee, Jysaiah West
