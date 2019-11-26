LACONIA — The Laconia-Gilford Lions Club recently awarded three college scholarships to local students through the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation. "We wanted to let the latest recipients express in their own words what these awards mean to them," said club President Matt Soza.
Erin Gately of Gilford wrote, "Thank you for choosing me as the recipient of your scholarship this year. I will be starting my sophomore year of nursing at Colby-Sawyer College this fall. I feel honored to have been chosen to represent your organization. Thank you all for your generosity. This scholarship means so much to me."
Kaitlynn Mae DeLisle of Belmont wrote, "Thank you for helping me open new doors to my future. I'm appreciative and thankful for the money you've given me to help support me this year, and hopefully in years to come."
In her letter, Kayleigh Thoroughgood of Laconia wrote, "I want to express my gratitude for having been selected as a recipient of the Laconia-Gilford Lions Club scholarship. Your donation is very generous, and I am extremely appreciative. I will be attending Saint Anselm College in the fall to pursue my degree in criminal justice. Your gift will definitely help alleviate some of the costs. This will help me dedicate the time to my school work and not worry so much about the cost of the program. I hope to graduate in four years and then proceed to go to law school for the next three years. I wish to thank you again for your donation and also for your support of the students in the Lakes Region."
