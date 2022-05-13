LACONIA — Laconia Christian Academy has named the following students to the 2021-2022 third quarter honor roll:

Grade 12

Sarah Glines, Caleb Longval, Violet Manson, Grace O’Brien

Grade 11

Emma Blake, Katherine Glines, Hannah Longval, Jacob Sheehan, Sarah Wagaman

Grade 10

Brycen Allen, Audrey Bond, Ava Hall

Grade 9

Leanne Daigneau, Jillian Mitchell

Grade 8

Natalie Bleiler, Oliver Bond, Luke Butler, Yesenia Gillespie, Sebastian Stogniew

Grade 7

Taylor Garrison, Emma Haas, Sophia Horne, Grace Longval, Zaidon Mentore, Adam Mitchell, Avery Murray, Mya Selesky, Myah Sheehan, Troy Smith, Javan Swearingin Gabrianna Turan

Grade 6

Ellianah Barton, Jackson Barton, Alexis Garrison, Aaron Glines, Savannah Oliver, Blake Rollins, Lucia Stogniew, Jeffrey Trent

Grade 5

Evelyn Bleiler, Henry Bleiler, Anara Hoffman, Ashley Lamos, Joy Longval, Elijah Smith, Kendal Woodward

