LACONIA — Laconia Christian Academy has named the following students to the 2021-2022 third quarter honor roll:
Grade 12
Sarah Glines, Caleb Longval, Violet Manson, Grace O’Brien
Grade 11
Emma Blake, Katherine Glines, Hannah Longval, Jacob Sheehan, Sarah Wagaman
Grade 10
Brycen Allen, Audrey Bond, Ava Hall
Grade 9
Leanne Daigneau, Jillian Mitchell
Grade 8
Natalie Bleiler, Oliver Bond, Luke Butler, Yesenia Gillespie, Sebastian Stogniew
Grade 7
Taylor Garrison, Emma Haas, Sophia Horne, Grace Longval, Zaidon Mentore, Adam Mitchell, Avery Murray, Mya Selesky, Myah Sheehan, Troy Smith, Javan Swearingin Gabrianna Turan
Grade 6
Ellianah Barton, Jackson Barton, Alexis Garrison, Aaron Glines, Savannah Oliver, Blake Rollins, Lucia Stogniew, Jeffrey Trent
Grade 5
Evelyn Bleiler, Henry Bleiler, Anara Hoffman, Ashley Lamos, Joy Longval, Elijah Smith, Kendal Woodward
