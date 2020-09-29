LACONIA — Each year in September, Irwin Automotive Group recognizes National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. This year, with help from dealers like Irwin, Hyundai will donate $16 million to 76 researchers working to find treatment options and cures for children battling cancer through the Hyundai Hope On Wheels campaign. During September, Hyundai provided research grants, conducted events, and implemented a communications plan to raise awareness.
Less than four percent of federal research funding for cancer is designated for pediatrics. Hyundai Hope On Wheels was established to help fill the void.
To do their part, Irwin Hyundai will donate a percentage of the sale price of every Hyundai sold in September. Irwin Hyundai aims to raise awareness for childhood cancer, donate life-saving research funds, and celebrate the lives of children affected by this disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.