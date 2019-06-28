GILMANTON — The Gilmanton Fourth of July celebration starts Saturday, June 29 at Crystal Lake park. There will be food and music, and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Gates open at 6:45 p.m. The rain date for the fireworks is Saturday, July 6. The parade in Gilmanton Corners is on July 4 at 10 a.m., rain or shine. Visit the Gilmanton Town website to learn how to participate.
