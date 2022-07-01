LACONIA — The third annual Independence Day Boat Parade on Lake Winnipesaukee is Monday, July 4. The parade will gather at The Weirs near the public docks at 10 a.m. and depart at 10:30 a.m., making its rounds through Meredith Bay, Governors Island, Saunders Bay, and back around through Paugus Bay.
Many boats are expected this year, and boats will be decorated. Everyone is invited to watch from shore or by water.
