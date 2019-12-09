MEREDITH — Internships give students the chance to step into the shoes of a professional. Through exposure to the world of business, education, and industry, students gain a realistic view of potential careers. For many students, internships give them a direction for college, the trades, and life.
Coordinated by Julia Velie, director, the ILHS Career Partnership Program operates through a partnership of the Greater Meredith Program and the Inter-Lakes School District. Currently, there are six students interning and job shadowing. Mollie Durrand is job shadowing at Lakes Region General Hospital and plans to attend nursing school upon her graduation. Junior Amos Wobber is currently interning at Emerson Aviation in Gilford. His passion for flight provides him with the drive to learn all aspects of operating a flight school and an airfield, from fueling planes to shadowing the fleet's mechanic. He hopes to earn his license and become a pilot.
Speaking at ILMHS recently was Scott Crowder, founder of the Pond Hockey Tournament held annually on Lake Winnipesaukee. He spoke to students enrolled in the high school’s Introduction to Business class. Immediately following his presentation, the student president of the Future Business Leaders of America requested an internship with him. Career Partnerships also has 12 community leaders and professionals scheduled to speak before the new year, including Alex Ray, Kevin Scarupa, the state’s assistant attorney general, local veterinarians, McDonald’s Corporation Ambassador Larry Johnston, and alumna and Gilford police officer Alicia Raxter.
For information about speaking to the students, or hosting an intern, contact Julia at 603-279-6162 or julia.velie@interlakes.org.
