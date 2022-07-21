CONCORD – Granite State College is has named the following students to the dean’s list for the 2022 winter and spring academic terms:
Amanda Adams of Laconia; Amanda Bates of Northfield; Dawn Benway of Hampton; Jennifer Booth of Sanbornton; Justin Borden of Belmont; Lisa Byars of Gilford; Elizabeth Carr of Center Barnstead; Heather Cassavaugh of Tilton; Gina Clairmont of Loudon; Taylor Cole of Sanbornton; Taylor Cote of Center Barnstead; Ashley Cross of Gilford; Erika Curley of Plymouth; Desiree Daniels of Tilton; Kelly Fan of Center Barnstead; Jody Farwell of Laconia; Aimie Gerard-Percy of Moultonborough; Megan Green of Tilton; Kayla Greenrod of Franklin; Joseph Guerriero of New Hampton; Melissa Hamre of Northfield; Abigail Hossack of Wolfeboro; Lindsey Judkins of Franklin; Laura Leblanc of Moultonborough; Brianna Lucier of Barnstead; Kaitlyn Marcella of Gilford; Angela Marino-Boynton of Bristol; Alicia Melanson of Ashland; Jillian Mercer of Laconia; Kimberly Morse of Laconia; Willow Moulton of Hill; Caroline Perreault of Center Barnstead; Julie Phipps of Plymouth; Megan Pratt of Laconia; Allen Reynolds of Bristol; Denise Sherburne of Gilmanton; Rachel Stoudt of Laconia; and Natalie Winchester of Franklin.
