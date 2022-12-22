GILMANTON — Julie Couch, Gilmanton School principal, congratulates the following students for achieving honor roll status for the 1st trimester of the 2022-23 school year:
6th Grade Honors:
Josie Bassett, Aubrey Bruneau, Mason Fish, Lucia Jennison, Lucas Lemire, Riley Marston, Jack Rodrigue, Deanna Rondolet, Jaxon Shirley, Austin Sicard, Sam Strickland, and Alivia White
6th Grade High Honors:
Reagan Elliott, Sawyer LeBlanc, Shelby Moorehead, Lena Parry, and Madison Thompson
7th Grade Honors:
Emma Faller, Grace Gross, John LaValley, Madelyn Metz, Celeste Reinhardt, William Reinhardt, and Landon Wilson
7th Grade High Honors:
Lucy Akerstrom, Lily Bishop, Emily Bittle, Owen Hawkins, Grace Howe, Adysen LeMein, Emma MacArthur, Pearl Marvel, Brody Mosher, Silas Reed, Carson Rogers, Danika Ruiter, Sawyer Spain, Annabelle Stewart, and Bristol Weber
8th Grade Honors:
Jacob Baldi, Carter Bruneau, Autumn Burnham, Sam Kelley, Natalie Martin, Sydney Moorehead, Gailine Paquin, and Nora Cate Smith
8th Grade High Honors:
Adam Hough, Bailey Juurlink-Gagne, Mia Macaione, Grace MacArthur, Jade McNamara, Tyler Mosher, Grace Scott, Abigail Strickland, Kate Taylor, and Kael Weber
