GILMANTON — Julie Couch, Gilmanton School principal, congratulates the following students for achieving honor roll status for the 2nd trimester of the 2021-2022 school year:
6th Grade Honors:
Lily Bishop, Mason Cantara, Emma Faller, Nico Ingrando, John LaValley, Brody Mosher, Graham Phillips, Celeste Reinhardt, Andrew Taylor, Bristol Weber, Landon Wilson
6th Grade High Honors:
Lucy Akerstrom, Emily Bittle, Joey Estrada, MacKenzie Glaude, Grace Gross, Owen Hawkins, Grace Howe, Adysen LeMein, Emma MacArthur, Pearl Marvel, Madelyn Metz, Silas Reed, Carson Rogers, Danika Ruiter, Sawyer Spain, Annabelle Stewart
7th Grade Honors:
Jevan Beale, Carter Bruneau, Autumn Burnham, Spencer Bushnell, Sam Kelley, Grace MacArthur, Sydney Moorehead, Tyler Mosher, Lucas Raleigh, Kate Taylor
7th Grade High Honors:
Cohen Elliott, Duncan Glaude, Adam Hough, Bailey Juurlink-Gagne, Jade McNamara, Grace Scott, Abigail Strickland, Kael Weber
8th Grade Honors:
Molly Alessandro, Athena Booth, Payton Brown, Anthony Burnham, Joseph Huppi, Kyle Johnson, Piper Keith, Lance Markievitz, Gunnar Marvel, Raelyn Richardson, Brady Shepard, Isabelle Walton
8th Grade High Honors:
Landon Akerstrom, Aidan Burnham, Kailey Dalzell, Isabelle Dow, Tristyn Fleury, Dustin Gerry, Dalton Houle, Skye Maltais, Callie McKay, Wren Reinholz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.