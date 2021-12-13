GILFORD — The Candlelight Stroll has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18 from 5-7 p.m. All of your same favorite events will be scheduled the same as last week including smores, a large bonfire, caroling, and of course, Santa. So set your calendars and get on those walking shoes.
Gilford Village Candlelight Stroll rescheduled for Dec.18
-
- Updated
- 0
Read the Paper at Home!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
How has the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction been a part of your life?
Most Popular
Articles
- Plans for 48-unit Weirs condo project get green light
- Developer applies to build 90-unit apt. complex
- Amphibious plane makes emergency landing at Laconia Airport
- Rich Bergeron: Chasing the wrong dragon won't help the opioid crisis
- Bradley O. Laughy, 64
- Virginia Clifford, 89
- Gilford schools revise mask policy after heated debate
- Janet Macomber, 67
- Gail Meehan, 71
- Expansion vital to Gunstock’s future, public told
Images
Videos
Commented
- Bruce Jenket: Mainstream media claiming election fraud allegations are baseless (4)
- Winni news: New 'No Wake' zone, bill to remove speed limit (4)
- Locals protest Laconia School Board meeting over masks, vaccinations (4)
- Joshua Youssef: Democrats tout civility, respectful discourse but don't practice it (3)
- Greg Goddard: Belknap County taxpayers have earned solid return on investment in Gunstock (3)
- Gunstock looking for public reaction Saturday to ideas for expansion (3)
- Len Hanley: Let Christians celebrate Christmas as they choose (3)
- Jim Mayotte: Biden administration is worst in country's history (3)
- Gunstock supporters jam delegation meeting (3)
- Richard Homsi: Buyer beware of homeowners associations (2)
- Don Ewing: Democrats won't make anyone pay their fair share (2)
- Jesse C. Farrar, 45 (2)
- Gilford School Board to review mask policy (1)
- Russ Wiles: Vaccinations for children should be evaluated case by case (1)
- Rob Woodward: Delegation should not need to involve lawyers in order to govern (1)
- Rep. Norm Silber: Proposed county budget has large tax increase (1)
- City tax rate drops, but higher values mean most will see higher property taxes (1)
- Kathleen M. McCall-Sargent, 69 (1)
- Jeff Robbins: Debasement (continued): The GOP descends to lower and lower levels (1)
- Richard J. Barrett Sr., 71 (1)
- David Buckman: Don't mess with Gunstock Mountain Resort (1)
- If only kennels would accept cattle (1)
- Jim Raschilla: Hopeful for a one-term Biden administration (1)
- Gunstock announces new perks for Belknap County residents (1)
- Diana Lacey: Gerrymandering has no place in 'Live Free or Die' state (1)
- Supreme Court to hear arguments in case of former deputy charged with sex assault on inmate (1)
- Man indicted for bribery, threatening officer over DWI arrest (1)
- Ruth Larson: Remember county delegation's conduct at the polls (1)
- Jacob Roy: Next election is opportunity to vote out those not serving community well (1)
- Catherine and John Goegel: Governor has not handled pandemic properly (1)
- Don House: Redistricting unfair to towns in Belknap County (1)
- Sean Kavanagh: Interested in buying a fellow writer a cup of coffee (1)
- Tejasinha Sivalingam: Second Amendment protects bodily integrity (1)
- Cold-weather homeless shelter plan advances (1)
- County commissioners decline to pay for delegation’s attorney (1)
- Rep. Mike Sylvia: Nursing home crisis stems from more than just pay (1)
- Brianna Clark-Patten: Laconia parents will protest tonight on Harvard Street (1)
- Richard Tracy: Conservatives more open to discourse than others (1)
- Rep. Brodie Deshaies: New vanity plates will celebrate NH state spider (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.