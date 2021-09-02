GILFORD — This month of September brings National Library Card Sign-up month. Each September since 1987, the American Library Association and libraries nationwide unite in a grand effort to ensure everyone has their own library card. This year, the Gilford Public Library is partnering with the Gilford Village Store and they are offering a small gift card in exchange for signing up for a new library card.
This drive runs with all the national and state libraries and they are happy to partner with a local business and get more people involved in the library. Your library card grants you access to much more than just books, such as new movies, admission to local museums, and an entire online catalog of ebooks and audiobooks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.