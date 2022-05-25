FRANKLIN — Jedh Colby Barker holds a distinquished place in American history. At the age of 22, he gave his last full measure of devotion as a United States Marine when he sacrificed his own life to save his fellow marines during the Vietnam War. In 1969, two years after his death, Jedh was recognized as a true American hero when he was posthumously awarded The Medal of Honor.
This Memorial Day, Franklin, will pay tribute to LCpl Jedh Colby Barker, USMC, killed in action on September 21, 1967 while on patrol in Con Thien, Vietnam. The son of G. Colby Barker and Ruth Barker, Jedh was born in Franklin on June 20,1945. He is the only recipient from the state of New Hampshire to receive this nation’s highest military honor, the Medal of Honor, during the Vietnam War.
On October 31, 1969, more than two years after his death, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew posthumously presented the Medal of Honor to Jedh Barker's family during a White House ceremony. LCpl Jedh Colby Barker is buried in George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, New Jersey. Jedh will be forever remembered by those who knew him as a beloved son and brother, a team player, a loyal friend; and to all who know of his sacrifice, a hero in the truest sense of the word.
Barker Family History: Jedh is survived by his elder sister, Dolly Barker Lewis; younger sisters, Susan Barker Rilliet and Anne Barker Kist; and younger brother, John W. Barker, former member of the United States Army. Elder brother Warren, now deceased, retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Marine Corps, with service in both Korea and Vietnam. Upon retirement, Jedh’s parents, G. Colby Barker and Ruth Barker returned to their beloved Franklin, NH to live out their golden years. Their ashes are buried with Jedh at his gravesite in Paramus, New Jersey.
The family of LCpl Barker welcome all who wish to attend the Memorial Day services to come together to honor our fallen Veterans and Gold Star families on this day. The LCpl Jedh C. Barker Memorial Monument will be unveiled at the Franklin War Memorial across from Franklin High School on Memorial Day, May 30 at approximately noon.
In addition, at 2 p.m., there will be a special dedication service to LCpl Barker at the Franklin VFW Post 1698. Captain Alvin McBride USMC will be a keynote speaker. Jedh’s sister, Susan, will participate as well. This year’s recipient of the USMC Barker Memorial Leadership Award, LCpl Gardner USMC, will also be attending. Both McBride and Gardner, are proud members of the “Magnificent Bastards” of the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines from Camp Pendleton, CA.
For reservations to attend the complimentary luncheon beginning at 1 p.m. followed by the LCpl Jedh Colby Barker Medal of Honor Tribute service at the Franklin VFW Post 1698, at 2 p.m. on Monday, 30 May, call 603-934-9869. This time period has been deliberately scheduled to accommodate those attending the services at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery.
