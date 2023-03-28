LACONIA — Got an old computer collecting dust in your closet, or a broken air conditioner sitting on the back porch? What do you do with such items when you replace them? Everything from laptops, phones and computers to TVs cost a fortune to haul away.
Turn all that junk over to the Laconia-Gilford Lions Club during their Electronic Waste Collection Day fundraising event which will be held on Saturday, April 8, in the Cinemas 8 parking lot in Gilford, 9 Old Lake Shore Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lions Club members will even help you unload them. Note: this is a new location as of a few years ago. For a small disposal fee, not only will we take your old electronic items off your hands, we will recycle them. The disposal charge is almost always less than the prices at local transfer stations. Cash or checks will be accepted, but not debit or credit cards.
You do not have to be a resident of Laconia or Gilford to take advantage of this fundraiser — it is open to everyone.
Items you may want to consider dropping off are laptops, PC towers, PC LCD monitors, servers, CD/DVD players, camcorders, AV equipment, VCRs, speakers, copiers, faxes, scanners, printers, phones (land and cell), phone systems, humidifiers and computer accessories (all $5).
In addition, the club will also take microwaves, air conditioners, dehumidifiers (all $10), CRT monitors less than 50 lbs. and TVs less than 25” ($20), TVs 26” and larger ($30). For TVs needing more than one person to lift or CRT monitors over 50 lbs., the item will be weighed on site and price determined. Anything with a cord not listed will also be accepted.
The club is also now accepting Teflon pots and pans for $1.
You cannot drop off: smoke detectors, oils, paints, thinners, batteries (except car batteries), tires, items containing mercury such as fluorescent and CFL light bulbs or thermometers, capacitors, ballasts, or any other hazardous waste.
Don't miss this opportunity or you'll be storing these things another year — "Don't throw it out, Recycle it." You'll not only help the environment by disposing of your unwanted electronics responsibly but also help the Lions, the largest service organization in the world, raise funds to meet pressing needs in our community: eye exams, eye glasses, hearing aids, food pantries, college scholarships, holiday food baskets for needy families, youth sports programs, are just a few of the local charitable organizations that we assist. All that for a disposal fee that, in most cases, is less than the cost at local transfer stations.
The Laconia-Gilford Lions Club appreciates your help with their Electronic Waste Collection Day fundraising event and wishes to thank in advance everyone who contributes to making a real difference in our community.
