MOULTONBOROUGH — Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc. will participate in New Hampshire Gives Day, starting at 6 p.m. on June 11 and ending at 6 p.m. on June 12. Visit www.NHGives.org for more information, and select Interlakes Community Caregivers.
Interlakes Community Caregivers’ volunteer program provides rides and other direct services to people in need, whether due to their age, ability, economic situation or life circumstances. Services include rides to medical or personal appointments, grocery shopping, and errands. Services are provided by volunteers at no charge to residents of Meredith, Moultonborough, Center Harbor and Sandwich.
Services allow local residents to remain living independently with dignity, and provide access to health care, nutrition and socialization. Services address such issues as transportation in a rural community, aging in place and senior isolation.
For more information about Interlakes Community Caregivers, contact Ann Sprague, executive director, at 603-253-9275 or Director.Caregivers@gmail.com, visit www.InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.org, and follow them on Facebook.
