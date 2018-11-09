MEREDITH — The Congregational Church Women at First Congregational Church of Meredith will hold their annual Holiday Luncheon and Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring homemade soup, sandwiches, dessert and a beverage.
Shoppers will find many gift list items, from Christmas crafts and decorations and quilted and hand-knit items to home-baked goods and treasures from Grannie’s Attic.
Visitors also will have a chance to win one of the many specialty-themed gift baskets. The money raised at the event will go toward special needs within the church and community.
The First Congregational Church is located at 4 Highland St. For more information, call 603-279-6271.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.