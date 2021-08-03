CANTERBURY — Cellists Jan Fuller and Harel Gietheim will perform on the Meeting House Green Aug. 8 at 4 p.m.
Jan is a Concord native and Juilliard-trained musician. Gietheim, described by the Boston Globe as a “brilliant cellist,” has performed across the United States and internationally and is currently the principal cellist for Symphony New Hampshire.
The series began will continue every Sunday through Sept. 19. Concerts are from 4–5 p.m. All concerts will be held on the iconic Meeting House Green, where there is always a beautiful view and a cool summer breeze. Suggested donation of $10 per person for each performance. Bring a picnic, bring a chair, and enjoy a series of concerts on the green.
All concerts are subject to cancelation due to inclement weather. Concert cancelations will be updated on www.shakers.org the morning of each performance date.
Canterbury Shaker is located at 288 Shaker Road, just south of Laconia and north of Concord, NH. Email info@shakers.org for any questions, or call 603-783-9511 x 205.
