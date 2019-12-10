GILFORD — Celebrate the season at Gilford’s annual tradition, the Candlelight Stroll. Walk through Gilford Village from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. The evening stroll amidst more than one thousand candlelights will feature musical performances, horse-drawn carriage rides, seasonal treats and snacks, historical sites, and a visit with Santa. All events are at no charge. Events will take place at the Village Field, Gilford Public Library, the Grange, the Union Meeting House, and the Rowe House. The Gilford Village Store will be open. For more information, contact Katherine at katherine@gilfordlibrary.org or 603-524-6042, or text 603-367-0264.
