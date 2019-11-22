The 96th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting
Fixty-six trees surround the National Christmas Tree in President’s Park each year. The trees are decorated with ornaments created by students in each state, territory and the District of Columbia. (Courtesy photo/Paul Morigi for the National Park Foundation)
WASHINGTON, D.C. — At Belmont Middle School, and 55 other schools across the country, students are creating one-of-a-kind ornaments for the 2019 National Christmas Tree display on the Ellipse in President’s Park. The ornaments will adorn 56 smaller trees surrounding the National Christmas Tree, representing each U.S. state, territory and D.C.

From state flowers to notable landmarks, students are creating ornaments that celebrate their state, district or territory.

Through a partnership with the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of Education worked with state art and education agencies to identify elementary, middle and high school to create ornaments for the America Celebrates display. The display will begin Thursday, Dec. 5, with the 97th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. 

Since 1973, the National Christmas Tree has been a living tree which can be viewed year-round in President’s Park. The National Park Service recently planted a new Colorado blue spruce to serve as the National Christmas Tree.

After the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, festivities continue with a daily lighting of the tree, free evening musical performances and the opportunity to see the 56 trees from Dec. 9, through Jan. 1, 2020.

For more event information, visit www.thenationaltree.org, and use the hashtag #NCTL2019.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.