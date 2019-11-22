From state flowers to notable landmarks, students are creating ornaments that celebrate their state, district or territory.
Through a partnership with the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of Education worked with state art and education agencies to identify elementary, middle and high school to create ornaments for the America Celebrates display. The display will begin Thursday, Dec. 5, with the 97th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.
Since 1973, the National Christmas Tree has been a living tree which can be viewed year-round in President’s Park. The National Park Service recently planted a new Colorado blue spruce to serve as the National Christmas Tree.
After the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, festivities continue with a daily lighting of the tree, free evening musical performances and the opportunity to see the 56 trees from Dec. 9, through Jan. 1, 2020.
For more event information, visit www.thenationaltree.org, and use the hashtag #NCTL2019.
