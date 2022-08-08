WOLFEBORO — Auditions for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will take place Sunday, Aug. 28, for children in fourth grade and older at noon, and for adults at 1:30 p.m; and Monday, Aug. 29, for children in fourth grade and older at 5:30 p.m., and adults at 7 p.m. at The Village Players Theater, 51 Glendon St.

Director Kathleen Hill, known throughout the Lakes Region for her theater direction for children and adults, and Assistant Director Paul Stewart note the musical requires a large cast. They would welcome families to participate in the show.

