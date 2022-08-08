WOLFEBORO — Auditions for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will take place Sunday, Aug. 28, for children in fourth grade and older at noon, and for adults at 1:30 p.m; and Monday, Aug. 29, for children in fourth grade and older at 5:30 p.m., and adults at 7 p.m. at The Village Players Theater, 51 Glendon St.
Director Kathleen Hill, known throughout the Lakes Region for her theater direction for children and adults, and Assistant Director Paul Stewart note the musical requires a large cast. They would welcome families to participate in the show.
Written by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Weber, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows Joseph, the favorite of the 12 sons of Jacob. He is given a coat of many colors by his father, which is symbolic of his favor and an object of his brothers’ jealousy. The brothers decide to sell Joseph into slavery after initially plotting to have him killed. Convincing their father that his favorite son has died, they reveal his tattered coat and rejoice that they are rid of him once and for all.
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will play Fridays-Sundays, Nov. 4-6, and Nov. 11-13. Rehearsals for the show begin Sunday, Sept. 11, and continue Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights (with kid-friendly hours). Not all cast members will be called for every rehearsal. For more information, contact Kathleen at teacheractress@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.