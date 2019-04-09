SANDWICH — Local artist Kathryn Field, of Field Fine Art Studio, will be offering two April workshops at her studio in the quiet Sandwich woods.
She will offer an Introduction to Printmaking Workshop on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., exploring color, pattern, and design with simple printmaking techniques. The beginning printmaking class will teach skills in Gel printing, Trace mono printing, and foam plate printing. No prior experience is required, just a willingness to explore, experiment, and discover your artistic spirit.
Then, on Sunday, April 28, she will offer a Landscapes in Watercolor workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., focusing on landscape drawing and painting with watercolors. The class will begin with a fundamental discussion of drawing in the landscape, color mixing, perspective and composition. It will then move outside to paint the mountains, trees, and fields that surround the studio. At the end of the day, the class will gather in the main studio to share discoveries.
All art materials will be provided for both workshops, and artists of all levels are welcome to join.
For more information, see FieldFineArt.weebly.com/classes, email Kathrynfieldfineart@gmail.com, or call 603-273-1326.
