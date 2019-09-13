ALTON — The Alton Historical Society will meet Sept. 17 at the Gilman Library, 100 Main St., at 7 p.m. Local residents Paul Pouliot and Bob Witham will talk about “The History of the Corkscrew – The Impact Made on the World by the Clough Manufacturing Co. of Alton, New Hampshire.”
W.R. Clough, through his innovative, simple design for the cork screw, made a major contribution to the world of cork removal devices. His patents were for the revolutionary cork screw design and the manufacturing processes, manufacturing equipment, and world-wide promotional advertising.
The presentation will cover a brief history of the cork screw and how it developed into various devices for removing corks from bottles of wine, beer and medicines. There will be examples showing the cork screw evolution. Anyone who has an unusual example is welcome to bring it to the meeting to share.
The meeting is open to the public free of charge and refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the program.
