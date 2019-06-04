SANBORNTON — Karen Dorsch, AARP volunteer, will offer a program, 'Disrupt Aging,' on Tuesday, June 4, from 1-2 p.m. at the Sanbornton Library. Refreshments will accompany the presentation. This program will help challenge outdated beliefs about what it means to age. The program is free and open to the public. Sanbornton Public Library is located at 27 Meetinghouse Hill Road. Call 603-286-8288 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.