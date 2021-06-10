CANTERBURY — This summer, Canterbury Shaker Village brings back its Sunday outdoor concert series with an exciting new lineup of performances. With the support of New England Foundation for the Arts, the Village will present new performances. From folk to classical, Music on the Meeting House Green offers something for everyone. The Village is hosting 13 summer concerts in a varied lineup, also featuring dance and poetry, culminating in a celebration of the arts.
The series begins on Father’s Day, June 20 with The Spark: River Sister and Lorraine Chapman, The Company, and continues every Sunday through Sept. 19. Each concert is from 4–5 p.m. All concerts will be held on the iconic Meeting House Green, where there is always a beautiful view and a cool summer breeze. Suggested donation of $10 per person for each performance. Bring a picnic, bring a chair, and enjoy a series of concerts on the green.
All concerts are subject to cancelation due to inclement weather. Concert cancelations will be updated on www.shakers.org the morning of each performance date. Sunday, July 25 will be reserved as a rain date.
Visit www.shakers.org for more information, and to learn about more upcoming events. Email info@shakers.org for any questions, or call 603-783-9511 x 205.
2021 Performances
June 20 — The Spark: River Sister, Lorraine Chapman: The Company.
June 27 — Jim Dozet Duo.
July 4 — Kathy Lowe won a jingle-writing contest when she was 16 and never looked back.
July 11 — River Sister is an indie folk band.
July 18 — Bee Parks and The Hornets are a family-friendly indie band.
Aug. 1 — The Wholly Rollers is a Concord, NH, based band performing bluegrass, old time, string band, and gospel music.
Aug. 8 — Cellists Jan Fuller and Harel Gietheim return to the Village.
Aug. 15 — Suzuki Strings students will perform on violins.
Aug. 22 — Lara Herscovitch is a masterful singer-songwriter, poet and performer.
Aug. 29 — The Mink Hills Band is a five-member, NH-based acoustic band whose music includes bluegrass, swing, and folk, as well as original compositions.
Sept. 5 — Peabody’s Coal Train is a six-piece acoustic band.
Sept. 12 — Aurea Ensemble describes their musical alchemy as an imaginative blend of an outstanding string ensemble with spoken word and the vivid voice of the harmonica.
Sept. 19 — The Wholly Rollers is a Concord, NH based band performing bluegrass, old time, string band, and gospel music.
Reserve the Date
Tuesday, June 8 – Wednesday June 9 — New Hampshire Gives, the 24-hour state-wide giving day, will take place June 8 – June 9, 5 p.m. to 5 .pm.
Saturday, June 12 — New indoor and outdoor tours of the Village, offered Tuesday – Sunday, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 1 – 15 and August 18 — Simply Shaker annual online auction and picnic. Auction: Aug. 1–15, gourmet picnic: Aug. 18.
Canterbury Shaker is located at 288 Shaker Road in Canterbury, just south of Laconia and north of Concord. For more information, visit www.shakers.org or call 603-783-9511 x 205.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.