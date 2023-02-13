The mileage tax deduction rules generally allow you to claim $0.63 per mile in 2022 if you are self-employed. You may also be able to claim a tax deduction for mileage in a few other specific circumstances, including if you’re an armed forces reservist, qualified performance artist or traveling for charity work or medical reasons.

There’s a lot to unpack when talking about claiming mileage on your taxes. In this article, we’ll outline who can take a tax deduction for mileage, how to take the deduction, and other things you should consider.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.