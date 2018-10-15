LACONIA — For nearly two decades, the Laconia-based firm of Wescott Law has hosted LawLine, a monthly New Hampshire Bar Association program that connects callers with legal questions to attorneys. The attorneys volunteer their time and there is no charge to callers.
The NHBA offers this free public service on the second Wednesday of every month from 6-8 p.m., for callers to seek answers to legal questions. The public can dial 800-868-1212 to speak with an attorney. The toll-free number is used to keep identities of participating attorneys anonymous.
This year the firm has taken 45 calls from the public. “The volume of calls fielded during a two-hour LawLine session demonstrates the need for the service,” stated Attorney Allison Ambrose, managing partner. “Callers generally have some sense of the legal issue facing them, but benefit from talking it through with an attorney who will take the time to listen and provide practical advice. Leading callers in the right direction is rewarding, and I believe that many benefit from this much needed service which the New Hampshire Bar Association coordinates.”
While there are at least six New Hampshire law firms consistently hosting LawLine annually, there are several monthly slots that have yet to be filled for 2019. Firms can sign up for the next available LawLine with Sheila Vermacy by emailing svermacy@nhbar.org or calling 603-224-6942.
