LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre’s management company, Spectacle Live, has announced the hiring of Jake Crumb as the full-time manager of the venue. The Laconia native brings over 20 years of experience in venue and event management, including most recently serving as general manager of the Lea County Event Center & Fairgrounds for Spectra Experiences. While with Spectra and now Spectacle Live, Crumb has worked in venues of all sizes including theaters, arenas, convention centers, and stadiums.
“Spectacle is thrilled to combine a venue of the Colonial Theatre’s quality with the experience of someone like Jake” said Brandon Caron, Spectacle’s director of strategy and development. “Jake’s prior experiences and leadership qualities combined with Spectacle’s network of resources will allow the Colonial Theatre to shine as the entertainment hub of the Lakes Region and be a true economic driver for the revitalization of Downtown Laconia.”
As manager, Crumb will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Colonial Theatre. This includes the venue’s food and beverage program, maintaining the physical space, developing the growing partnership base, executing events in the theatre, and relations with local businesses.
Crumb was born and raised in Laconia, graduating in the 2002 class of Laconia High School. He went on to the University of New Hampshire where he earned an associates degree in business and bachelor’s degree in theatre, while being involved with the office of Student Activities and Department of Conferences and Catering. Crumb also earned a masters in sport & entertainment management from the University of South Carolina.
Crumb joined Spectra Experiences as an event manager with the Roanoke Civic Center in Roanoke, Virginia before eventually being promoted to the director of events at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, ME and general manager of the Lea County Event Center & Fairgrounds in Hobbs, New Mexico.
After his experience in New Mexico, Crumb came home to the Laconia area where the Colonial Revitalization project caught his eye. “Seeing the Colonial Theatre renovated and having the opportunity to manage it, has been a dream of mine for a very long time” says Crumb. “I am very excited about the cultural and educational opportunities this endeavor will have on the Lakes Region community.”
For more information please contact Cassidy Blouin at 617-531-1257 x 717 or by email cblouin@spectaclelive.com.
