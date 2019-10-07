TILTON — Tanger Outlets Tilton retailers currently are hiring approximately 200 full and part time positions for the upcoming holiday season. Positions are available immediately. For a full listing of available positions, applicants should visit: www.tangeroutlet.com/tilton/careers. Applicants may also visit Tanger Shopper Services for a complete listing, at 120 Laconia Road.
For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 800-4TANGER or visit www.tangeroutlets.com.
