LACONIA — Amanda L’Heureux has joined The Laconia Daily Sun’s advertising staff as an account executive.
L’Heureux will be serving business clients in the Lakes Region.
A Laconia resident, L’Heureux joined the Sun recently after four years working in sales for Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
L’Heureux is a Laconia High School graduate, and received her bachelor’s degree in marketing from Plymouth State University. She is currently taking courses online to earn a master’s degree in digital marketing from Southern New Hampshire University.
“I’m especially interested in meeting local business people and helping them,” L’Heureux said of her new responsibilities at the Sun. Building relationships has been an important part of her work experience since graduating from PSU, she noted.
“We’re very pleased to add to our staff someone who loves and is committed to Laconia and the Lakes Region,” said Sun Publisher Adam Hirshan.
L’Heureux, who will be selling both print and online advertising, said she particularly excited about the ways digital marketing can help the business clients she will be serving.
“You can track so much with digital marketing and see what’s working (for specific businesses) and what’s not working,” she explained.
Hirshan shares L’Heureux’s enthusiasm for digital technology and the opportunities it offers advertisers.
He noted that the Best of the Lakes Region contest, which the paper recently completed, attracted new business which – though they had not previously advertised in the printed paper – were keen to take advantage of the digital possibilities the contest offered.
“We look to offer opportunities to those and other businesses with both print and online advertising beyond the Best of the Lakes Region contest,” Hirshan said.
In her spare time L’Heureux said she enjoys gardening, working on craft projects and taking hikes with her dog.
